Telangana govt orders 14 non-life convicts to be freed

Last Updated: Sat, Aug 10, 2019 04:40 hrs

Representative Image

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The Telangana government has issued orders to release 14 non-life convicts from jails across the state in the view of 150th birthday celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.
Director-General of Prisons, Sandeep Shandilya said that the convicts are being released as per guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs.
He said that these prisoners were scrutinized by a high-level committee. "Based on good conduct and certain norms they were selected for premature release," Shandilya added. (ANI)


