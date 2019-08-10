Telangana govt orders 14 non-life convicts to be freed

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The Telangana government has issued orders to release 14 non-life convicts from jails across the state in the view of 150th birthday celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

Director-General of Prisons, Sandeep Shandilya said that the convicts are being released as per guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He said that these prisoners were scrutinized by a high-level committee. "Based on good conduct and certain norms they were selected for premature release," Shandilya added. (ANI)



