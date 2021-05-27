Telangana Govt received positive response from AstraZeneca and Sputnik V for vaccine tender, says health director

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 27 (ANI): The Telangana Government has been trying to call for global tenders to meet the demand for vaccines and has contacted two vaccine manufacturing companies for the same including AstraZeneca and Sputnik V. Both companies have given a positive response and negotiations are being held, informed Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana, Dr G Srinivasa Rao, on Thursday.



He stated that owing to the proper implementation of lockdown in Telangana, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state have come down with a reduction in the number of positive cases and a rise in the recovery rate with each passing day.

Lockdown was enforced by the state government to contain the spread of infections from May 12 and shall remain in force till May 30.

Rao said that the fever surveillance and door-to-door surveillance which are helping in identifying the people with symptoms have yielded the state a good result in terms of controlling the pandemic situation.

He mentioned that several private hospitals in the state have been given show cause notices fter complaints against them over excessive billing were received. Till now 88 complaints have been received against 64 private hospitals, he added.

Meanwhile, according to the state health bulletin, Telangana on Thursday reported 3,614 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of positive cases to 5,67,517. The state recorded 18 deaths today taking the total tally of casualities to 3,207. As many as 3,961 people recovered on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 5,26,043. The case fatality rate in Telangana stands at 0.56 per cent and recovery rate at 92.69 per cent. (ANI)

