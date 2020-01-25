Telangana govt will come out with decision on CAA at appropriate time: KTR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and state IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that the state government will come out with a decision on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at an appropriate time.

"The decision on CAA will be made by the state government at an appropriate time. We will deliberate and will come out with a decision," the minister told ANI.Meanwhile, he also thanked the people of the state for reposing their faith in TRS as official trends indicated that the party is heading for victory in the municipal polls."I would like to thank the public of Telangana once again for reposing the faith in our leader and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's leadership. Since the formation of Telangana in 2014, until now we won every single election," he said.He added, "We wanted to win the majority and we are delighted that we are winning 100 out of 130 local municipal bodies, which in itself is an extremely big number and victory for us."Out of the total 3,535 wards that went to polls across 139 municipal bodies in the state, results have been declared for 2,183 wards, according to the state Election Commission.TRS has won in 1, 270 wards, while the Congress has won in 436 wards. The BJP emerged victorious in 187 wards.AIMIM has registered victories in 61 wards while Independents have won in 176 wards. Voting for urban local body polls was held in the state on January 22. (ANI)