Telangana Guv, CM launch India's independence celebrations

While the chief minister hoisted the national flag at Public Gardens in Hyderabad, the governor unfurled the Tricolour at Warangal.

Hyderabad, March 12 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday launched the celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of Indias independence by unfurling the national flag at two places in the state.

A police march past, release of balloons in the air and cultural programmes marked the two ceremonies, which were held with Covid-19 protocols in place.

Speaking at the ceremony in Hyderabad, the chief minister urged all public representatives and officials to participate in the celebrations which will be held over the next 75 weeks till August 15, 2022.

"Independence Day should not lose its relevance," he said and appealed to all to make the programmes a success.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said all ministers, MPs, MLA, MLCs and other public representatives should rise above politics and party affiliations and take part in the celebrations as they are connected with the country's honour and glory.

The chief minister said the government will spend Rs 25 crore to organise the celebrations across the state. Government advisor for culture, K. V. Ramana Chary has been named chairman of the committee which will chalk out various programmes as part of the celebrations.

KCR underlined the need to educate the young generation about the freedom movement, freedom fighters, their ideals and teachings.

He said various programmes at the school level like essay writing competitions, debates, elocution and drawing competitions will be organised.

KCR spoke about how the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and his ideals gave an impetus to the freedom movement. He said Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence set an example for the freedom movements in different parts of the world.

The chief minister also spoke about the Dandi march and how Gandhi led the nation in challenging the anti-people legislations of the British.

KCR said he thoroughly studied the strategy of non-violence adopted by Mahatma Gandhi in the freedom movement and followed in his footsteps to fight for Telangana state.

He said there were occasions when his friends in the Telangana movement felt disheartened but they did not leave the path of non-violence.

Home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials were also present.

