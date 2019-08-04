Telangana Guv inaugurates ultra-modern GVK EMRI Emergency care simulation complex

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan on Saturday inaugurated the ultra-modern GVK EMRI Emergency Care Simulation Complex at the GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute's (GVK EMRI) main campus in Secunderabad.

The simulation complex has been commissioned with a grant from the Tata Trusts and aims to provide simulation-based medical education using sophisticated and technically advanced manikins enabling students to evaluate, perform and repeat the same exercises until they get the procedure right.



Speaking on the occasion, Narasimhan described the new simulation complex as a milestone in the state healthcare.

Dr GVK Reddy, Founder and Chairman of GVK, thanked Tata Trusts for their grant which has enabled us to set up this world-class emergency care Simulation Complex, that is most modern and equipped with technically advanced manikins.

"We will also look to train healthcare providers from developing countries in the near future," he said. (ANI)

