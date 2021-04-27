Telangana HC asks SEC to submit report on municipal polls

The court expressed the apprehension that the municipal polls could add to the intensity of Covid wave in the state and asked the poll panel to inform the court about the steps being taken to contain the spread during polling.

Hyderabad, April 27 (IANS) The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State Election Commission to submit a report on the steps being taken to check the spread of Covid-19 during April 30 elections to seven urban local bodies.

The SEC was asked to submit a detailed report by April 29, providing details of the preventive steps being taken at polling booths and during the counting of votes.

Elections to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, the Khammam Municipal Corporation, and the Atchampet, Siddipet, Nakrekaral, Jadcherla and Kothur municipalities are being held on April 30.

The SEC is going ahead with the conduct of the polls despite demands by opposition parties, who fear that the elections could lead to a further spike in Covid cases.

The high court also expressed its unhappiness over the report submitted by the state government on Covid situation in the state, observing that the government has not provided the details in its report.

Voicing concern over the continuing surge in number of cases and deaths, the court again asked the government as to why it is not increasing the number of RT-PCR tests despite repeated directions.

The court directed that HITAM app be revived for those in home isolation. It also asked the health authorities to release district wise bulletin on Covid.

It also asked the government to increase toll free numbers of Covid control room. It also expressed its anguish over lack of sufficient number of ambulances to transport dead bodies.

The high court also termed as ridiculous the information that police registered only four cases in the state for violating social distancing norms.

The government in its report stated that from April 1 to April 25, a total of 23.55 lakh Covid tests were conducted. These comprised 4.39 lakh RT PCR tests and 19.16 lakh rapid antigen tests. It informed the court that steps are being taken to increase the number of tests.

The court directed the government to submit a report with all the details and adjourned the hearing to May 5.

