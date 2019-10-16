Telangana HC directs state govt, TSRTC employees to initiate dialogue

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The Telangana High Court has directed the state government and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees to initiate a dialogue immediately and resolve the issues, said Ashwathama Reddy, President, TSRTC Joint Action.

The High Court on Tuesday posted the case for October 18.Reddy, while speaking to ANI, said: "The Telangana High Court has heard both the sides, the version of RTC workers as well as the government's. We have stated that we will not end the strike until the government fulfils our demands. We have also stated that we will not hold talks with the government. However, the court has directed the government and TSRTC workers to hold talks immediately and resolve the issues.""The High Court has also stated that normal public should not face any problem due to the ongoing issues between the government and RTC employees. RTC employees should initiate talks with the government and assure that the problem gets resolved. The High Court has posted the case to October 18," he added.According to sources, the state government is going to form a committee including ministers and officials as per the directions of the High Court, to hold talks with the RTC unions. (ANI)