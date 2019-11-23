Telangana HC gives nod for privatisation of 5,100 RTC routes

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 23 (ANI): In a major setback to the striking employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), Telangana High Court has disposed of a writ petition filed against the state government's decision to privatise 5,100 RTC routes.

According to the petitioner Prof PL Vishweshwer Rao, the court disposed of the petition and has given a verdict in favour of the government.



The state government had, on Thursday, decided that it will wait for the High Court's order in the matter before taking any action.

"The High Court is expected to give its verdict on the privatisation of the RTC routes on Friday. The state government has decided to take a final decision after the High Court verdict and after taking into consideration all the related issues," the CMO had said in a statement.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led state government had decided to privatise 5,100 RTC routes, where the corporation was making a loss.

Around 48,000 employees of the corporation have been on strike since October 5 with several demands including revision of pay. As many as five RTC employees have committed suicide since the commencement of the strike. (ANI)

