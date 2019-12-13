Telangana HC issues notice to Akbaruddin Owaisi on plea over Nizamabad hate speech case

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): The Telangana High Court on Friday issued a notice to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in a petition challenging the dismissal of a plea seeking cancellation of his bail in the Nizamabad hate speech case.

Akbaruddin, who is under trial by the Nirmal Court for giving a hate speech at a public meeting, had allegedly made a similar statement, following which the petitioner, advocate Karuna Sagar, filed a plea seeking the cancellation of bail granted to Akbaruddin in the matter.

Sagar approached the High Court after his petition in the matter was dismissed by a Hyderabad court.In the petition, he said that the impugned order of the court was illegal and contrary to law."The above-named petitioner begs to present this Memorandum of Criminal Revision Case to this court against the dismissal order Dt. 26-09-2019 on the file of Special Sessions Judge, Hyderabad, for the trial of MP and MLA cases for the following among other grounds," the petition read.The petition said that the court had failed to appreciate that the respondent No. 1 (Akbaruddin Owaisi) has been keeping on committing similar offences repeatedly without any regard to law and judiciary."That the court below miss-interpreted the relief claimed by the petitioner as if he sought the relief over the pending case at Nirmal court whereas the relief sought, i.e., seeking cancellation of bail granted to the accused, i.e., respondent No.1 is pertaining to the subject case, i.e., CC No. 28 of 2018 pending on the court below, i.e., Special Sessions Judge, Hyderabad for the Trial of MP and MLA cases," it added. (ANI)