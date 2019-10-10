Telangana HC posts RTC matter for Oct 15, asks state govt to submit detailed report

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Telangana High Court on Thursday posted the matter of RTC for October 15 and asked the state government to submit a detailed report on the issue.

Advocate Venkata Krishnaih said that today the Managing Director of TSRTC has submitted a report before the High Court stating that they are running sufficient buses in the state.



The court has come to a conclusion that substitute transportation is not being provided by the authorities basing on the report itself submitted by TSRTC MD.

On the other hand, the employee's union associations have stated that their strike is legal.

Employees went for a strike on October 5 demanding the merger of the RTC with the government. (ANI)

