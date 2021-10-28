Telangana HC upholds EC decision on deferring Dalita Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad constituency

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 29 (ANI): The Telangana High Court has upheld the decision of the Election Commission (EC) in deferring the Dalita Bandhu scheme in the Huzurabad assembly constituency.



The High Court has held that the EC has the power under Article 324 of the Constitution of India to issue such directions. The High Court has also referred to the decision of the Supreme Court of India in Subramaniam Balaji while passing the order upholding the action taken by the election commission of India.

The Court upheld that the action taken by Election Commission in deferring the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the Huzurabad assembly constituency to ensure that the election is not vitiated, there is no undue influence and that a level playing field is maintained.

Dalit Bandhu is a welfare scheme of the Telangana government that aims at empowering and promoting the welfare of Dalits.

By-election to Huzurabad seat is scheduled to be held on October 30 and the result will be announced on November 2.

Huzurabad seat fell vacant after former health minister Eatala Rajender resigned from ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and joined the BJP. (ANI)

