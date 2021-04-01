Telangana Health Minister reviews Covid preparedness amid surge

Hyderabad, April 1 (IANS) Amid steadily rising Covid cases, Telangana Health Minister E. Rajender, who held back-to-back meetings with senior officials on Thursday, said the situation is poised at a crucial juncture and directed health officials to ensure that Covid fatalities do not take place.

In his meeting with officials of the state Directorate of Medical Education (DME), and the Telangana Medical Council, he stressed on the need to stock sufficient stocks and supply of vital medical equipment such as PPE kits, N95 masks, liquid oxygen cylinders, and also medications like Remdesivir.