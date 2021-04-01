Telangana Health Minister reviews Covid preparedness amid surge

Hyderabad, April 1 (IANS) Amid steadily rising Covid cases, Telangana Health Minister E. Rajender, who held back-to-back meetings with senior officials on Thursday, said the situation is poised at a crucial juncture and directed health officials to ensure that Covid fatalities do not take place.
In his meeting with officials of the state Directorate of Medical Education (DME), and the Telangana Medical Council, he stressed on the need to stock sufficient stocks and supply of vital medical equipment such as PPE kits, N95 masks, liquid oxygen cylinders, and also medications like Remdesivir.
"Patients should not suffer from shortage of beds in government hospitals. Let's make sure patients do not face any difficulties," he said.
Later, during a video conference meeting with District Medical and Health Officers from across Telangana, he stressed on the importance of field workers in controlling the spread of Covid in the districts and villages.
Reiterating that the state government has no intentions of imposing a lockdown, the minister urged health personnel to avoid applying for leave during the months ahead.
--IANS
