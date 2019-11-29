Telangana HM issues clarification, says deceased veterinary doctor was 'like my own daughter'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): After being targeted on social media for saying that the 'female doctor called up her sister instead of the police despite being educated,' Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Friday clarified that his intention was to make the public aware of help coming from the police and not to hurt the sentiments of any person.

"I am deeply saddened by the mishap. She was like my own daughter. Stringent punishment will be given to the culprit. When I met her parents, tears rolled down my eyes as well," Ali told reporters here."I did not say that she should not have called up her sister. What I meant was that if somebody, even if it was her sister, had informed the police then help might have arrived," he added.Earlier, talking to ANI, the Home Minister had said that the alleged rape and murder of the female veterinary doctor could have been prevented had she called up the police rather than her sister, upon sensing danger."We are saddened by the incident. Telangana Police are alert and efficient in controlling crime. It is unfortunate that despite being educated, she called up her sister and did not dial the police helpline number -- 100. Had she called up the police, she could have been saved," Home Minister Ali told ANI.The minister had added that efforts would be made to spread awareness about the use of police helpline number in the future. "We will try to spread awareness about the use of '100' number. It is for the help of the public," said Ali.The Hyderabad Police have meanwhile arrested the accused persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case of the doctor in Telangana.On Thursday, the burnt body of the doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)