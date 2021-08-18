Telangana Home Minister reviews progress in probe into Gandhi Hospital rape case

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 18 (ANI): Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Tuesday reviewed the progress in the investigation into the alleged Gandhi Hospital rape case.



Telangana Home Minister along with other minster and police officials held a review meeting on the incident which happened in Gandhi Hospital, sources said.

Ministers expressed deep regret over the incident and directed the officials that strict action be taken against the accused and directed the police officials to investigate the case from all angles.

They made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who harassed women in Telangana state.

The police commissioner said that special police teams have been set up to nab the accused and they will be nabbed soon.

It is been alleged that there is a rape case of a woman attendant of a patient at Gandhi Hospital. (ANI)

