Telangana imposes 10-day lockdown from May 12

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 11 (ANI): In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, Telangana has imposed a 10-day statewide lockdown from tomorrow (May 12).



"The State cabinet has decided to impose lockdown in the State from 10 am on May 12 (Wednesday) for ten days. However, there would be relaxation for all the activities from 6 AM to 10 AM daily. The Cabinet also decided to invite Global tenders for the procurement of the vaccine", informed a release by Telangana CMO.

The state cabinet chaired by CM K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken the following decisions regarding the issue of lockdown imposition and other issues.

The Cabinet has decided to impose a lockdown for 10 days from 10 am to 10 am on Wednesday from May 12.

There will be relaxation for the needs of the people from 6 am to 10 am every day. All types of shops will be open for only 4 hours. The lockdown will be in force for the remaining 20 hours.

The cabinet will reconvene on May 20 to review the matter of continuing lockdown and take further decision.

The Cabinet has decided to call global tenders for procurement of covid vaccine on a war footing.

The Cabinet directed the Chief Secretary to the Government Somesh Kumar to make available Remdesivir injections, oxygen and other Covid related medicines in the public sector as well as in the private sector and to ensure that there is no shortage of them.

On a contrary, on May 6, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao said, "No lockdown will be imposed in Telangana."

On May 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand about the COVID-19 situation in their states, official sources said. (ANI)

