Telangana increased biodiversity, says CM

In his message on the World Earth Day, Rao said that due to the availability water as a result of the irrigation projects and other measures, there is increase in the forest cover, population of the animals, birds and there is a proper balance in the environment.

Hyderabad, April 22 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday claimed that the measures taken by his government has increased the biodiversity and once again brought nature back to life in the state.

He claimed this also led to decrease in the temperatures and other qualitative changes for the better.

Greeting people the occasion of the World Earth Day, the CM recalled famous quote from the Valmiki Ramayana which says "Janani Janmabhumishcha Swargadapi Gariyasi" which means that the earth that we live in much greater than the heaven.

He said this should be the ideal to take care of the place, region where we are living in and protect the environment.

Rao said everyone should take care and protect the place where one lives and ensure that it is clean and green.

He wanted every citizen in Telangana to take a pledge on the World Earth Day to protect and preserve the greenery and environment.

The CM said that the government's pet programme Telangana Haritha Haram aimed at making the state green and clean is being implementing successfully.

Under PallePragathi and PallePragathiprogrammes, all the rural and urban areas in the state are maintained with green and green environment.

"The Telangana region which was under severe water crisis and arid lands is now turned fertile with water flowing in abundance for the irrigation and drinking water purposes, thanks to several irrigation projects and schemes being implemented by the state government.

Due to the measures taken by the state government, water from the projects through the canals system is reaching every nook and corner of the state and with the filling up of tanks, reservoirs the ground level in the state had increased by leaps and bounds," he said.

The CM said several measures and initiatives launched by the state government have increased awareness among people on the environment, biodiversity and the need to protect mother nature.

He said it is high time that everyone should realise that the problems arising out of imbalance in the environment are due to the mistakes committed by human beings. People should understand the havoc created by epidemics like corona and should help protect the environment.

The CM said for the future generations 'we should hand them over a safe and secure planet but not the moveable and immoveable properties.

"If we behave and live responsibly, we will be handing over happiness to the next generations," he added.

