Telangana introduces 10 pc quota for economically weaker sections

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 23 (ANI): Telangana IT and Municipal Minister KTR on Friday said that a 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker section is being introduced while the current reservation will be as usual.



Officials met IT minister KT Rama Rao and minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan yesterday. Errabelli has been felicitated for his decision of making the economic backward category get 10 per cent reservation in public sector jobs and education.

The officials felicitated minister KTR and he expressed his happiness. KTR said, "The government's goal is to create opportunities for everyone in society."

He said that if equal opportunities are provided, there will be equality in society. The CM has decided to provide 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker sections for achieving social harmony.

"Reservations would remain the same at present. He said the reservations would be extended to Vaishya Reddy, Velam, Kamma, Brahmin, Marwari Jain, Muslim minorities like Syed and Khan," said KTR.

"10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections is being introduced and the current reservation will be as usual. According to the family survey conducted in 2025, there are 10 per cent SCs, 12 per cent STs, 51 per cent BCs, and 22 per cent others in the State. We provided 24 hours electricity to farmers and introduced Rhythu Bandhu scheme. Kalyana Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak, KCR kits and many such developmental schemes have been introduced. That is the reason the KCR's government is a government with a heart. CM's aim is to see everyone happy and he should be one of them. They introduced several schemes which give support starting from before birth to after death," he added. (ANI)

