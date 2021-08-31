Telangana is being ruled by liquor, land, sand mafias: Sambit Patra

Vikarabad (Telangana) [India], August 31 (ANI): Slamming the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)-led government, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that under the 'one-family-led' regime in Telangana, only the KCR family got employment whereas people in the entire state lost their jobs.



Patra targeted the state government and said that liquor, land and sand mafias are ruling Telangana and alleged that the state government is involved in them.

Patra in his speech during the fourth day of the Praja Sangrama Yatra said, "Only KCR family got employment and the entire state got unemployed."

"Telangana is under liquor, land and sand mafias and the KCR family is involved with them. The state earned Rs 4,000 crore from the sale of liquor in 2014. Now, it earns Rs 22,000 crore, about a six-times increase. The KCR-led government is making people slaves to alcoholism."

The BJP leader also congratulated Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay on the successful launch of Praja Sangram Yatra from the Charminar in Hyderabad and said that BJP is ready to face any challenge.

Patra urged the people to vote for BJP in the state assembly elections scheduled in 2023.

Bandi Sanjay also targeted the KCR-led state government and said: "KCR deceived the Dalit community as he did not fullfilled his promise of making the chief minister belonging to the Dalit community."

Praja Sangrama Yatra began on August 28 under the leadership of Bandi Sanjay. This 200-day long foot march will reach every household in every village. (ANI)

