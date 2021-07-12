Telangana issues notification to change names of two districts

The government has given a month to submit objections and representations over the change of names.

As announced by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao last month, Warangal Urban district will be renamed Hanamkonda and Warangal Rural district Warangal.

Hyderabad, July 12 (IANS) The Telangana government on Monday issued a notification to change the name of two districts.

As per the notification, the Hanamkonda district will comprise Hanamkonda and Prakal revenue divisions. The district will have a total of 12 mandals. Warangal West will continue as the district headquarter of Hanamkonda district.

The Chief Minister, during his visit to Warangal and Hanamkonda to participate in various programmes on June 21, had announced that the two districts will be renamed.

As part of reorganisation of districts in 2016, Warangal was divided into five districts - Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mahabubabad, and Jangaon.

At the time of formation as a separate state, Telangana had 10 districts. They were divided to create 21 new districts in 2016. Two more districts were created in 2019.

The TRS government said this was done for administrative convenience and providing welfare and development programmes to the people in an effective way.

--IANS

ms/vd