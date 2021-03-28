Telangana launches doorstep delivery of 'prasad' via post

Hyderabad, March 28 (IANS) The Telangana Endowments Department has joined hands with India Post for home delivery of 'prasad' at ten of the state's popular temples.

Telangana Endowments Minister Indrakaran Reddy officially launched the service here on Saturday.

Officials said that under the scheme, devotees can make the prescribed payment at the nearest post office and avail the service. Thereafter, prasad - in the form of dry fruit, will be delivered at the devotees' homes within a couple of days.