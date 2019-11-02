  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Telangana likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in next 4 days: IMD

Telangana likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in next 4 days: IMD

Last Updated: Sat, Nov 02, 2019 04:45 hrs

Representative Image

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Telangana is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next four days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted.
Speaking to ANI, Meteorologist Rajarao said, "Telangana likely to receive light to moderate scattered rains in the next four days. One upright cyclonic circle formed near the Bay islands and under the influence of this upright cyclonic circulation a low-pressure area is likely to form over the North Andaman Sea on November 3."


Yesterday, some of the areas witnessed thunderstorm. (ANI)

talking point on sify news

Latest Features