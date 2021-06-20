Telangana logs 1,006 new COVID-19 cases, 6,13,202 in total

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 20 (ANI): Telangana reported 1,006 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the cumulative count of people infected with the virus to 6,13,202.



With 1,798 recoveries over the last 24 hours, the overall recoveries in the state have reached 5,91,870, while the death toll has climbed to 3,567 as 11 people succumbed to the virus in the said period.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of positive cases in a single day with 141, followed by Khammam district with 88 new cases.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 17,765.

As per the media bulletin issued by the state government, Telangana's case fatality rate stands at 0.58 per cent, while the recovery rate is at 96.52 per cent.

It further stated that 79.7 per cent COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic and the rest 20.3 per cent are symptomatic.

As many as 87,854 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of tests in Telangana to 1,75,25,639.

Meanwhile, IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday urged the Centre to establish a vaccine testing facility in Hyderabad on a war-footing.

In a letter to the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Rao said that there is an urgency to set up a second testing facility, and Hyderabad is an ideal location to host such a facility, as the city has a large number of vaccine manufacturers.

Asserting that Hyderabad has emerged as the vaccination capital of the world by producing one-third of the global vaccine, he pointed out that COVID-19 vaccine - Covaxin - was developed and is being manufactured in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, India recorded 58,419 new COVID-19 cases over the span of 24 hours, less than 60,000 fresh infections registered after 81 days. (ANI)

