Telangana logs 114 new Covid cases

The fatality rate remained 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent.

According to the health department, one more person succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 1,625.

Hyderabad, Feb 22 (IANS) Telangana reported 114 new Covid cases on Monday, taking the state's tally to 2,97,712.

According to the director of public health and family welfare, while 44.96 per cent of the deaths occurred due to Covid, 55.04 per cent had comorbidities.

The drop in daily count of cases was on account of the fewer tests conducted over the weekend. Director of public health and family welfare said 14,744 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours.

While government-run laboratories tested 11,647 samples, the private laboratories conducted 3,097 tests.

With this the cumulative number of tests conducted in the state rose to 84,71,684. Tests per million population climbed to 2,27,611.

Greater Hyderabad saw the maximum number of cases at 24 followed by Rangareddy (12). Nine districts reported no cases while the number in the remaining 22 districts was in single digit.

A total of 143 people recovered from the virus during the period, taking the cumulative numbers to 2,94,386.

The state's Covid recovery rate improved to 98.88 per cent against the national average of 97.2 per cent.

The number of active cases dropped to 1,701 including 645 who are in home/institutional isolation.

Over 92 per cent of the beds in hospitals treating Covid cases remained vacant. As many as 8,197 beds out of 8,577 beds in 62 government hospitals were vacant. Similarly, in 216 private hospitals 6,939 out of 7,615 beds were vacant.

