Telangana logs 157 fresh Covid cases, one death

After recording over 200 cases for two consecutive days, the state saw 157 new infections but the drop may be due to fewer tests conducted during the last 24 hours.

Hyderabad, March 15 (IANS) Telangana has reported 157 new Covid-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Monday.

The officials conducted 38,517 tests during the period as against over 50,000 a day earlier.

The fresh cases pushed the state's Covid tally to 3,01,318. One more person succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 1,654.

The fatality rate remained at 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent.

While 44.96 per cent of deaths were due to Covid-19, remaining 55.04 died due to comorbidities.

According to the daily media bulletin released by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported 35 new cases, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (12) and Rangareddy (11). Four districts reported no cases while in the remaining 26 districts the count was in single digit.

The total number of active cases saw a marginal drop to 1,983 as 166 people recovered from the pandemic.

The active cases include 718 who are in home/institutional isolation.

The cumulative recoveries rose to 2,97,681. The recovery rate stands at 98.79 per cent but still above the national average of 96.7 per cent.

With an alert sounded in view of the surge in Covid cases in neighbouring Mahrashtra and Karnataka, authorities in Telangana ramped up daily tests to 50,000. However, the numbers dropped due to weekend.

A total of 38,517 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. Of this 34,326 samples were tested in government laboratories and remaining 4,191 in private laboratories.

With this the number of tests conducted in the state so far climbed to 92,38,982. Samples tested per million population rose to 2,48,226.

Bed status in 62 government hospitals treating Covid-19 shows that 8,047 out of 8,454 beds were vacant. Similarly, in 215 private hospitals 6,808 out of 7,667 beds were vacant.

--IANS

ms/sdr/