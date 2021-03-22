Telangana logs 337 new cases, two deaths

Worried over the spike in cases, authorities have already ramped up number of tests to 60,000 but on Sunday only 37,079 tests were conducted.

With the weekly drop in number of tests, the daily count of cases also came down.

Hyderabad, March 22 (IANS) Telangana reported 337 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths during the last 24 hours, health officials said on Monday.

The state's tally of Covid cases has now mounted to 3,03,455

The surge in cases continued in Greater Hyderabad, surrounding districts and other parts of the state.

In the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the daily count climbed further to 91, the highest this year. Rangareddy district bordering the state capital reported 38 new cases. Medchal Malkajgiri, another district adjacent to Hyderabad, registered 28 cases.

According to the daily media bulletin released by the director of public health and family welfare, two more persons succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 1,671. The fatality rate remained at 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent.

While 44.96 per cent of deaths were due to Covid-19, remaining 55.04 died due to comorbidities.

The total number of active cases mounted to 2,958. They included 1,226 individuals who are in home/institutional isolation.

A total of 181 people recovered from the pandemic, taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,98,826. The recovery rate dropped further to 98.47 per cent but still above the national average of 95.7 per cent.

A total of 37,079 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. Of this 31,766 samples were tested in government laboratories and remaining 5,313 in private laboratories.

With this the number of tests conducted in the state so far climbed to 96,50,662. Samples tested per million population rose to 2,59,286.

Bed status in 62 government hospitals treating Covid-19 shows that 560 out of 8,454 beds were occupied. Similarly, in 215 private hospitals 1,172 out of 7,577 beds were occupied.

