Telangana logs 364 new Covid cases

Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of cases at 75, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (32), Rangareddy (31), Jagityal (28), Sangareddy (16), Mehboobnagar and Nizamabad (14 each) and Karimnagar and Warangal Urban (12 each).

Hyderabad, March 20 (IANS) Telangana on Saturday recorded 364 new Covid-19 cases, raising the state's tally to over 3.02 lakh, even as 189 more people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

Among other places that reported fresh cases were Adilabad (11), Nirmal and Yadgir Bhongir (10 each), Rajanna Siricilla and Suryapet (nine each) and Mancherial (eight).

Along with the total number of cases crossing 3 lakh, the number of active cases also rose to 2,607 from 1,918 a week ago, more than the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are seeing a sharp climb back in active cases, negating all the gains they made in the past 3-4 months.

Meanwhile, two more Covid deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, raising the statewide death toll to 1,666.

The southern state's Covid fatality rate rose to 0.55 per cent rate, compared to the national average of 1.4 per cent even after a week.

Powered by 189 more recoveries, total number of recoveries in Telangana has crossed 2.98 lakh, narrowing the gap between total cases and recoveries.

After a week's time, the state's recovery rate dropped to 98.58 per cent from 98.81 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 96.1 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, the state tested 66,036 samples for the virus, taking the total number of tests over 95 lakh.

Per million population, Telangana has tested 2.56 lakh samples.

