Telangana logs 3,982 new Covid cases, 27 deaths

The case fatality rate stands at 0.56 per cent but still lower than the national average of 1.1 per cent.

The fresh cases pushed the state's cumulative tally of cases to 5,36,766.

Hyderabad, May 18 (IANS) Telangana logged 3,982 new Covid cases and 27 deaths during the 24-hour period ending 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the Health Department, the state continues to see more recoveries than new Covid cases.

During the 24-hour period, 5,186 people recovered from the virus, taking the cumulative number of recoveries rose to 4,85,644.

The recovery rate, which had dropped to 80 per cent early this month from nearly 99 per cent in March, has now improved to 90.47 per cent. This is higher than the national average of 85.6 per cent.

The number of active cases further dropped to 48,110.

The authorities conducted 71,616 tests during the 24-hour period. With this, the state has so far tested 1,41,95,932 samples. Samples tested per million population stand at 3,81,406.

The daily count in Greater Hyderabad dropped to 607 on Tuesday. No other district in the state reported more than 300 cases. Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri adjoining Hyderabad added 262 and 225 new cases, respectively.

Sixteen out of 33 districts saw new cases in double digits. Khammam district reported 247 cases, followed by 188 in Karimnagar, 142 in Warangal Urban, 139 in Nalgonda, 133 in Suryapet, 133 in Peddapalli, 130 in Vikarabad and 129 in Mahaboobnagar.

--IANS

ms/vd