Telangana logs 7,754 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 1 (ANI): A total of 7,754 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Telangana in last 24 hours, said state health bulletin on Saturday.



A total of 6,542 people have recovered while 51 people lost their lives over the last 24 hours.

According to the state Health Department, the total tally of COVID-19 positive cases in the state currently stands at 4,43,360. As many as 3,62,160 people have been discharged during the said period.

The death toll of Telangana stands at 2,312. There are 78,888 active cases in the state.

The State Health Department said that 80.8 per cent of the cases are asymptomatic while 19.2 per cent are symptomatic.

The recovery rate of the state is 81.68 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 0.52 per cent. As many as 77,930 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of tests in Telangana to 1,29,83,784.

Meanwhile, India first time has reported more than 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 4,01,993 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative count of the cases to 1,91,64,969. (ANI)

