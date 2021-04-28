Telangana loses another journalist to Covid-19

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has mourned the death of Dharmasanam who participated actively in the Telangana movement through his Maa Hyderabad organisation. Rao conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Hyderabad, April 28 (IANS) Senior journalist Sridhar Dharmasanam passed away due to Covid-19 at the TIMS hospital here on Wednesday. He was the Editor of Maa Hyderabad and a TV Producer and Director.

Sridhar earlier worked with three English newspapers and was associated with Jain TV and a few magazines.

The Telangana State Media Academy Chairman, Allam Narayana, has also mourned the death of Sridhar and conveyed his condolences to his family.

With Sridhar's death, Telangana has lost 16 journalists to Covid-19 during the last two weeks.

The Telangana State Media Academy on Monday decided to provide Rs 2 lakh each as financial assistance to the families of journalists who have died of Covid-19 in the state.

It also decided to provide financial assistance to 200 journalists infected by Covid-19.

