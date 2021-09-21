Telangana man held for brutally assaulting 3-yr-old daughter

District Superintendent of Police, Chandana Deepti, spoke to the girl and her mother. The girl has been sent to a government shelter home.

The Medak district police swung into action after a video of the man thrashing his daughter went viral on social media.

The accused, M. Nagaraju, 32, who was absconding after the video went viral, was arrested on Tuesday.

The police had suo moto registered a case on Monday under Section 324 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC and Section 75 (punishment for cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act after the video had gone viral.

In the video, Nagaraju, a municipal worker, is seen flogging his daughter with a rope for refusing to have food. Nagaraju's wife Vennala, said to be his second wife, was seen smiling. Nagaraju also lifted the girl by her neck and slammed her to the floor.

The incident took place on the night of September 19 and it came to light after Nagaraju's neighbour secretly filmed the incident and posted it on social media.

The Women and Child Welfare Department said on Tuesday that the girl has been rescued and shifted to a safer place.

The disturbing video triggered outrage as many citizens called for stringent punishment for the man. Some also called for publicly flogging him.

--IANS

ms/arm