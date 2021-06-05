Telangana police intensify crackdown on sale of spurious seeds

Hyderabad, June 5 (IANS) With the Telangana government resolving to clampdown on the sale of spurious seeds, the state police have intensified their crackdown on the retailers and dealers, registering 87 cases against 137 retailers over the past five months.

Police officials said that since 2014, when Telangana state was formed, 602 cases have been filed, and provisions of the PD Act invoked against 27 persons.