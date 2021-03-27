Telangana Police launch traffic awareness program in Hyderabad aimed at reducing deaths on roads

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 28 (ANI): The Telangana Police on Saturday launched a voluntary awareness program in Hyderabad to increase awareness about traffic rules and regulations and deaths on the roads of the city.



According to Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, under the new program, Traffic Farishtey, well-trained volunteers will create awareness and convey strong messages to the public to follow traffic rules and regulations.

The program was conducted by the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) in association with the Hyderabad City and Traffic Police.

"As a part of the program, the Traffic Farishteys who are well-trained volunteers in traffic rules and creating awareness will be conveying a strong message to the public to follow traffic rules and regulations on the road. We aim to have the best traffic and road safety culture in India and for that public participation is a must," Kumar said.

"Through this program, the HCSC and the Hyderabad police aim to ensure that no life is lost on the roads of Hyderabad," he said. (ANI)

