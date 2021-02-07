Telangana police resort to lathicharge after chaos on disputed land

Trouble broke out when Sanjay along with BJP workers visited the land at Peddaveedu in Mathampalli. The party workers removed the sheds erected on the land by a private company. When police tried to stop the BJP activists, they resorted to stone pelting injuring four police officers.

Hyderabad, Feb 8 (IANS) The Telangana police on Sunday resorted to baton charge to disperse BJP workers after they attacked sheds on a disputed land in Suryapet district.

Police then resorted to baton charge to disperse the protestors.

Meanwhile, Sanjay condemned the police lathi charge. He said that BJP will continue to fight for the rights of tribals of Gurrampodu Thanda whose lands were illegally occupied by TRS leaders.

Sanjay said BJP will allow KCR led government to suppress people's voice.

The BJP leader took to Twitter to mount a scathing attack on TRS. He suggested to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to present a separate budget for lathis and jails. "TRS government calls it friendly police but in practice it is lathi police," he said.

Referring to TRS election symbol car, Bandi Sanjay said the time has come to scrap the car. "The central government has made a legislation to scrap car which have become 20 years old. TRS car is also completing 20 years. This should also be scrapped," he said.

