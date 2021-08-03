Telangana police suspends sub-inspector over sexual assault complaint

Mahabubabad (Telangana) [India], August 4 (ANI): Telangana police on Tuesday booked and suspended a sub-inspector for allegedly sexually assaulting a women trainee sub-inspector from Maripeda police station of Telangana's Mahabubabad district.



The accused has been identified as Srinivas Reddy, sub-inspector at Maripeda police station.

According to Telangana North Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP), the victim registered a complaint stating that on the pretext of raiding an illegal jaggery godown, she was taken to an isolated place where she was sexually assaulted.

"A case has been registered and the accused has been placed under suspension. A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) rank officer has been appointed to inquire into the matter," informed North Zone IGP. (ANI)

