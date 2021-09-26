Telangana postpones e-auction of government lands in Hyderabad

The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) on Sunday announced that the notification issued for sale of the land through e-auction stands postponed.

Hyderabad, Sep 26 (IANS) The Telangana government has postponed e-auction of 117.35 acres of land at Puppalaguda and Khanamet on the outskirts of Hyderabad in view of some court cases.

Nine plots to an extent of 22.79 acres at Khanamet village were to be auctioned on September 27 while 26 plots to an extent of 94.56 acres at Puppalaguda village were to be auctioned the next day.

TSIIC Vice Chairman and Managing Director E.V. Narasimha Reddy said certain frivolous claims were made by third parties on the government lands put for e-auction by approaching various courts. "In order to provide complete assurance to prospective buyers, Government will ensure speedy disposal of all pending cases before the process of auction is resumed," he said in a statement.

Secretary, Industry and Commerce, Jayesh Ranjan, said that the state government's intention has always been to auction lands after ensuring clear titles.

"Some unscrupulous elements have filed frivolous cases in courts regarding lands identified for auction, even though the title matter has been well-settled by Supreme Court of India in government's favour.

"Inconvenience caused to prospective buyers is deeply regretted," he added.

This was the second round of auction of government lands in the city. In July, the state government has earned Rs 2,729 crore from e-auction of 65 acres of land over 13 plots at Kokapet and Khanamet.

This is part of the auction of lands planned by the state government to mobilise Rs 20,000 crore during the current financial year to bridge the revenue deficit.

