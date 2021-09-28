Telangana rains: Man washed away in overflowing stream

A motorbike mechanic returning from Hyderabad to his village in neighbouring Vikarabad district was washed away along with his bike while crossing the stream. He was identified as Ishaq Pasha (26).

Hyderabad, Sep 28 (IANS) A man was washed in an overflowing stream in Telangana's Vikarabad district while parts of the state continue to experience heavy rainfall under the impact of cyclone 'Gulab' on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late Monday near Pulusumamidi village. Following heavy rains on Monday, the stream was overflowing.

His bike was found some distance away on Tuesday. Rescue workers found Pasha's body in a lake near Attapur village.

Meanwhile, heavy rain continued to lash parts of Telangana under the impact of the cyclone which weakened into depression.

Low-lying areas were inundated in Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Nirmal, Karimnagar district due to the downpour. Rivulets, streams, lakes and other water bodies were overflowing, cutting road links to some villages.

A part of the road in Madanaplli and Amrad in Nizamabad district was washed away, disrupting the vehicular traffic. Some residential areas in Nizamabad town were also inundated. Authorities shifted the residents to relief camps.

The district collector's office in Sircilla was again inundated. District collector Anurag Jayanti and other officials had to come out on a tractor. This is the third time the new district collectorate has been inundated since July. The collectorate complex was recently inaugurated by the chief minister.

According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, the southwest monsoon is vigorous over Telangana. Extremely Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Nizamabad and very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Nirmal, J.Bhupalpally, Jagtial and Peddapalli districts. Heavy rainfall was recorded at few places occurred in Mulugu, B.Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal Rural, Medak, Adilabad, Rangareddy, M.Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Siddipet and Sangareddy districts.

The rainfall statistics show Jakranpalle in Nizamabad district received highest rainfall of 23 cm. Navipet and Dharpalle in the same district saw 21 cm rainfall. Ranjal, Dichpalli, Armur, Nandipet in Nizamabad, Chandurthi and Sircilla in Rajanna Sircilla district recorded over 17 cm rainfall.

The state government has declared a holiday for government offices, private institutions and educational institutions on Tuesday in the wake of heavy rainfall and forecast of more rain.

Meanwhile, the MeT office said the depression over Telangana and adjoining areas of Marathwada and Vidarbha moved west-northwestwards and lay centered over southwest Vidarbha and neighbourhood about 60 km east-northeast of Parbhani (Marathwada) and 250 km southwest of Nagpur (Vidarbha).

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken into a well marked low pressure area. The system is likely to emerge into northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Gujarat coast around September 30 and there is likelihood for the system to further intensify over northeast Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours.

