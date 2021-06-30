Telangana received 50 per cent excess rainfall during June

Among districts, Adilabad received the highest rainfall of 318.7 mm while Wanaparthy recorded the least (76.8 mm).

The state received 194.55 mm rainfall during June against the normal 130 mm for the month.

Hyderabad, June 30 (IANS) Telangana has received 50 per cent excess rainfall during June, officials said on Wednesday.

Out of 33 districts, six -- Mancherial, Nirmal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Vikarabad -- received normal rainfall while the remaining 27 districts received excess rainfall.

Last year, 171.6 mm rainfall was recorded during the same period.

Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy said sowing has been planned in 141.12 lakh acres across the state during 'Vanakalam' crop season. Sowing has been completed so far in 34.35 lakh acres which is 25 per cent of the total area.

Cotton cultivation has been taken up in 26.05 lakh acre, red gram on 3.18 lakh acre and paddy in 96,000 acres.

On an appeal by the government, farmers have taken up cultivation of cotton and red gram taken up on a larger area. The minister said farmers should continue this trend to grow more cotton, pulses and oil seeds which have demand in the market, and appealed to them to reduce paddy cultivation.

For Vanakalam, 25.5 lakh tonnes of fertilizers will be supplied across the state. Of this, 8.38 lakh tonnes fertilisers have been made available.

Officials have been directed to import fertilisers as per the quota allotted by the Centre for the months of June and July. They were also told to update themselves with information like the quantity of fertilisers coming from different countries and the ports where the consignments will arrive.

The minister said under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, Rs.7360.41 crore credited into the bank accounts of 60.84 lakh farmers.

Meanwhile, tje Task Force is continuing raids across the state to check spurious seeds. So far the officials have seized 11,848 quintals of spurious seeds worth Rs 25.7 crore, booked 325 cases and arrested 518 offenders.

