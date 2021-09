Telangana receives 24% excess rainfall till Aug 31

The state recorded rainfall of 734 mm against 593 mm of normal rainfall and it ranges from 375 mm (Jogulamba Gadwal district) to 1057 mm (Kumuram Bheem district).

Hyderabad, Sep 5 (IANS) Telangana received 24 per cent excess rainfall up to August 31 during water year 2021-22 compared to normal annual rainfall, officials said.

Out of 33 districts, 21 districts received excess rainfall (21 to 83 per cent) and remaining 12 districts received normal rainfall (6 to 19 per cent).

Jagityal, Kummuram Bheem, Medchal, Kamareddy, Jogulamba (Gadwal), Nirmal, Vikarabad, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Nizamabad, Wanaparthy, Rangareddy, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Jangaon, Nalgonda, Sircilla, Yadadri, Warangal (Urban), Narayanpet, Siddipet recorded excess rainfall.

The ground water department also observed 11 per cent rise in ground water level during August 2021 compared to August last year. A net rise in groundwater level of 0.72 meter was observed during August 2021 as compared to August -2020.

According to a report by the department, the rise was observed in 18 districts. A minimum rise of 0.13 m was observed in Mulugu district and maximum rise of 6.38 m in Sangareddy district.

Average groundwater levels in the state during August-2021 was 5.63 meters below ground level (m bgl) and it varies from 2.64 m bgl (Jagityal) to 12.52 m bgl (Medak). In 18 districts average water level was <5 m bgl, in 13 districts between 5-10 m bgl and in remaining 2 districts it is>10 m bgl.5>

A net average rise of 3.56 m in groundwater levels is observed during August-2021 as compared to May-2021 and rise is observed in all districts (0.55 m Nagarkurnool to 7.13 m in Nirmal).

Water levels during August-2021 when compared with decadal average of August (2011-2020) levels, it was observed that out of 592 mandals there was rise in the range of 0.01-14.09 m in 572 (97 per cent) mandals and fall in the range 0.02- 2.86 m in 20 (3 per cent) mandals.

The rise compared to decadal average of August (2011-2020) up to 0.5 m was observed in 19 mandals, 0.5-1.0 m in 34 mandals, 1-2 m in 77 mandals and > 2 m in 442 mandals falling in south western part of Nirmal, western part Jagitial, Sircilla, Warangal(U), Warangal(R) Karimnagar, Siddipet, Suryapet, Medak, Jangoan, parts of Kamareddy, Yadadri, Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, south part of Bhupalpally, western and south eastern part of Bhadradri, Rangareddy, Medchal, western parts of Khammam, central part of Jogulamba, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Nalgonda and Wanaparthy districts etc.

The fall (compared to decadal Average of August (2011-2020)) up to 0.5 m is observed in 9 mandals, 0.5-1 m in 4 mandals, 1-2 m in 4 mandals and > 2 m in 3 mandals falling in central Kamareddy, northern part of Jayashankar and eastern part of Mancherial district.

