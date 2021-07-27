Telangana releases investors' guide

The investor's guide 2021 gives an overall view of the opportunities Telangana offers to investors and also sheds light on the amenities and infrastructure in the state. The Pink Book also lists out the activities undertaken by important departments.

"Telangana has always aimed to feature amongst the best states in India in Ease of doing business (EoDB), Pink Book is a comprehensive document that lists out sectoral policies of the state and also lists out important governmental contact details. I'm sure it will help the investors take an informed decision on their future investment plans and also enhance Ease of Doing Business in state," Rama Rao said.

Also present at the launch were Tourism and Culture Minister V. Srinivas Goud, Principal Secretary ITE&C, I&C Jayesh Ranjan, Director Electronics, EV & ESS, Sujai Karampuri and other officials from the Electronics wing.

"It is not just the incentives offered by states that the investors look out for, but also convenience of operations and factors like continuous power supply, access to resources and talent pool that play a bigger role," said Ranjan.

"EoDB can only improve when procedures are streamlined and made convenient. Towards this, the Pink Book would equip investors with information they need about the state. We will keep updating this document every year," he added.

--IANS

ms/vd