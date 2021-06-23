Telangana reports 1,114 fresh COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 24 (ANI): Telangana reported as many as 1,114 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Wednesday.



As per the daily bulletin, the total count of Covid-positive cases in the state stands at 6,16,688, including 5,96,628 discharges and 3,598 deaths.

There are currently 16,462 active cases in the state.

The Telangana Cabinet on Saturday completely lifted the COVID-19 lockdown that was imposed after the cases rapidly increased. The decision had been taken after the health department submitted a report stating that COVID-19 cases are completely under control in the state.

The state cabinet has also decided to reopen schools and other educational institutions from July 1 so that students can attend physical classes. (ANI)

