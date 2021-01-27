Telangana reports 147 new COVID cases, 1 death

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 27 (ANI): Telangana reported 147 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,93,737.



The death toll in the state has gone up to 1,593 with a single COVID-19 death reported in the last 24 hours.

399 discharges were reported on Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 discharges in Telangana has reached 2,89,325.

The case fatality rate and the recovery rate in Telangana stand at 0.54 per cent and 98.3 per cent respectively. As of 8 pm on Tuesday, there are 2,819 active cases in the state.

As per the state health department, 16,486 samples were tested yesterday, which took taking the total number of samples tested to 77,28,296 and 1,295 people are in-home or institutional isolation as part of the quarantine procedure.

Meanwhile, India reported 12,689 new COVID-19 cases, 13,320 discharges and 137 deaths in the last 24 hours as per Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

With this, the total coronavirus cases have reached 1,06,89,527 and the death toll has mounted to 1,53,724. As part of the nationwide inoculation program, 20,29,480 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against this virus. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 5,50,426 samples were tested on Tuesday making the total number of samples tested reach 19,36,13,120. (ANI)

