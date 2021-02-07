Telangana reports 150 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 2, 95,581

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 7 (ANI): Telangana reported 150 new COVID-19 cases, 186 discharges and two deaths on Saturday as per the state Health Department.



The State Health Department in its Sunday bulletin said that the total count of corona virus cases in the state has increased to 2,95,581 including 2,92,032 discharge.

The active cases in the state currently stand at 1,939. Besides, 1,610 deaths have been reported in Telangana till Saturday.

Out of the total cases, 2, 06,907 are asymptomatic while 88,674 are symptomatic.

As many as 34, 805 samples were tested on Saturday and reports of 1,061 patients were awaited.

Telangana's recovery rate stands at 98.79 per cent and the case fatality rate is at 0.54 per cent. (ANI)

