Telangana reports 157 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 10 (ANI): A total of 157 new COVID-19 cases, 163 discharges and one death were reported in Telangana on Tuesday, as per the state Health Department.



On Tuesday, 29,666 people were examined and the results of 727 were awaited.

So far, the State has performed 81,84,013 tests. Of the over 2,95,988 cases, 1,797 were active and 2,92,578 have recovered. Besides, 1,610 deaths have been reported in Telangana.

Out of the total cases, 2,07,191 are asymptomatic while 88,797 are symptomatic.

Among the districts, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation contributed a maximum of 27 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 11 cases, Rangareddy 10 cases and Karimnagar registered 9 new cases.

Telangana's recovery rate stands at 98.84 per cent and the case fatality rate is at 0.54 per cent. (ANI)

