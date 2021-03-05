Telangana reports 166 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 5 (ANI): A total of 166 new COVID-19 cases, 149 discharges, and two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Telangana.

The cumulative count of COVID cases in the state has now reached 2,99,572 as per the health department of the state.



The total count includes 2,95,970 discharges and 1,639 deaths. The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 1,963.

The recovery rate of Telangana is 98.79 per cent -- a little higher than that of the national recovery rate of 97 per cent. The case fatality rate in Telangana stands at 0.54 per cent while that of the country is 1.4 per cent.

As per the state health department, 830 people were in institutional or home quarantine as of 8 pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the country registered 16,838 new COVID-19 cases, 13,819 discharges and 113 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With the addition of fresh cases, India's cumulative caseload has climbed to 1,11,73,761, including 1,76,319 active cases. The overall recoveries have reached 1,08,39,894 while the death toll has mounted to 1,57,548.

According to the health ministry, a total of 1,80,05,503 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.



A total of 21,99,40,742 samples tested for COVID-19 up to March 4 as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

