Telangana reports 214 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 22 (ANI): Telangana reported 214 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of coronavirus cases to 2,92,853, informed the state health department.



According to the Telangana health department, with 351 fresh discharges yesterday, the total number of discharged cases in the state increased to 2,87,468. The active number of cases till now stands at 3,781.

With two deaths reported on Thursday, the death toll in Telangana shot up to 1,586.

India reported 14,545 new COVID-19 cases, 18,002 discharges and 163 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Friday.

The country's caseload reached 1,06,25,428, including 1,88,688 active cases and 1,02,83,708 recoveries. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the country mounted to 1,53,032.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed that the share of active cases in the total positive COVID-19 cases has further shrunk to 1.81 per cent while the recovery rate improved to 96.75 per cent. (ANI)

