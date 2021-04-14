Telangana reports 2,157 new Covid cases

Officials said 72,364 samples were tested during the 24-hour period ending Tuesday 8 p.m. In contrast, the state had tested 1,13,007 samples in the preceding 24-hour cycle.

Hyderabad, April 14 (IANS) Telangana reported a relatively low daily Covid tally of 2,157 new cases, the state's health bulletin issued on Wednesday stated. In contrast, the state had reported 3,052 cases during the preceding 24 hours.

Earlier, on Saturday, Telangana had reported an all-time daily high of 3,187 new cases, the highest since August, from a record testing size of 1,15,371.

The latest daily tally takes the state's cumulative tally to 3,34,738 the bulletin issued by the state government stated.

Meanwhile, eight persons were reported dead due to the virus, during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,780. The director of public health and family welfare, said that technically the state's fatality rate has risen even though it remains 0.53 per cent because the national average has dipped slightly from 1.30 per cent to 1.20 per cent, during the course of the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases has jumped to 25,459 which includes 16,892 persons who are in home/institutional isolation.

A total of 821 people have recovered from the pandemic during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 3,07,499. The state's recovery rate has slipped further to 91.86 from the previous 92.21 per cent but remains above the national average which has also slipped from 89.5 to 88.9 per cent.

Greater Hyderabad reported the highest tally of 361 cases while its bordering districts, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Rangareddy districts reported 245, and 206 cases respectively.

Nizamabad district, bordering Maharashtra, reported 187 new cases, while Sangareddy reported 135 cases, and Jagtiyal reported 107 cases.

Mulugu and Mancherial districts reported single digit cases of four and seven while all the remaining districts reported fresh cases in double digits.

--IANS

pvn/dpb