Telangana reports 2,261 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 3 (ANI): As many as 2,261 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 32,579 in Telangana, informed the state health department on Thursday.



The state recorded 18 Covid-related new deaths and 3,043 fresh recoveries. According to the State Health Department at 5.30 pm on Thursday, the total count of Covid positive cases in the state currently stands at 5,85,489 including 5,49,579 discharges and 3331 deaths.

The recovery rate of the state is at 93.86 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 0.56 per cent.

79.8 per cent of the cases in the state are asymptomatic while 20.2 per cent are symptomatic, the health department. (ANI)

