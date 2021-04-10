Telangana reports 2,909 new Covid-19 cases

During the last 24 hours, six deaths were reported from the state, taking the death toll to 1,752. According to the health bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the fatality rate stands at 0.54 per cent as compared to the national average of 1.31 per cent.

New infection numbers rose to 2,909 from 2,478 cases on Friday. The fresh cases have further pushed the state's cumulative tally to 3,24,091.

Hyderabad, April 10 (IANS) Continuing the daily trend of new highs, Telangana reported 2,909 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases rose to 17,791 from Friday's tally of 15,472. These numbers include 11,495 persons who are in home/institutional quarantine.

The last 24 hours also saw 584 people recover from the pandemic, taking the cumulative recoveries to 3,04,548. The recovery rate has improved nominally to 94.63 from Friday's 93.86 per cent -- even as the national average slipped from 91.2 to 90.8 per cent.

Greater Hyderabad reported the highest infected numbers with 487 cases while its bordering districts also continue to witness a surge. Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts reported 289 and 225 cases, respectively.

Nizamabad district bordering Maharashtra remains the third-worst affected district with 202 new cases. Nirmal registered 131 new cases followed by Jagtiyal 121, Sangareddy 117, Kamareddy 102, Mahaboobnagar 93, Karimnagar 92, Nalgonda 89, Warangal Urban 86, Siddipet 82, Warangal Urban 86, Mancherial 77 and Adilabad 70.

For the second consecutive time since the pandemic broke out, the authorities conducted over one lakh tests in a single day. Of the overall 1,11,726 tests conducted during last 24 hours, 99,478 samples were tested in government laboratories and 12,248 in private labs. With this the number of tests conducted in the state has risen to 1,08, 73,665. Samples tested per million population rose to 2,92, 145.

