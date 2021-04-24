Telangana reports 33 deaths as Covid cases cross 7k-mark

The previous high of 29 deaths in a single day was reported on Friday.

Hyderabad, April 24 (IANS) There has been no respite for Telangana from the rising toll and fresh Covid-19 cases with each passing day. On Saturday, the state reported yet another daily all-time high of 33 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours ending 8 p.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, the daily count of new cases breached the 7,000-mark to stand at 7,432 cases on Saturday. The previous daily high of 6,206 cases was reported on Friday.

The latest fatalities pushed the cumulative toll to 1,961 while the cumulative tally of people testing positive for Covid-19 stands at 3,87,106.

According to a bulletin by the state health department, the case fatality dipped marginally to 0.5 from 0.51 per cent as compared to the national average of 1.1 per cent.

Health authorities said 1,03,770 tests were conducted in the latest cycle compared to 1,05,602 tests on Friday.

The total active cases now stand at 58,148, while 2,157 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 3,26,997.

The recovery rate slipped to 85.59 per cent from 86.16 per cent on Friday as compared to the national average which dropped from 83.9 to 83.5 per cent on Saturday.

Greater Hyderabad's daily count contributed the lion's share of 1,464 new infections to the state's tally on Saturday.

Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts adjoining Hyderabad reported 606 and 504 cases, respectively.

Nizamabad district bordering Maharashtra remained the worst affected district outside Hyderabad with 486 new cases reported on Saturday. Khammam emerged as a new hotspot with 325 cases followed by Warangal Urban with 323 cases, 280 in Mahaboobnagar and 247 cases in Kamareddy districts.

Samples tested per million population improved to 3,32,745, the authorities reported on Saturday.

