Telangana reports 58 deaths due to Covid in 24 hrs

This is the highest number of daily death toll since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. The state had on Wednesday reported 56 fatalities.

Hyderabad, April 29 (IANS) The Covid-19 claimed 58 more lives in Telangana during the 24-hour period as the state reported a new high in daily fatalities.

The overall death toll has surged to 2,208. The case fatality rate now stands at 0.51 per cent against the national average of 1.1 per cent.

The state reported 7,994 new cases during the 24-hour period that ended 8 p.m. Wednesday. The tally slightly dropped from 8,061 the previous day. However, the number of tests conducted remained around 80,000.

The state had Tuesday reported 10,122 cases the highest single day spike so far but nearly a lakh samples were tested.

The fresh cases pushed the state's cumulative tally to 4,27,960.

The number of active cases jumped to 76,060. A total of 4,009 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,49,692.

The recovery rate has slipped further to 81.71 per cent against the national average of 82.1 per cent. For the first time the recovery rate in the state had dropped below the national average.

The recovery rate in Telangana was almost 99 per cent early last month but the second wave has led to a big drop in recoveries.

During the last 24 hours, the health authorities tested 80,181 samples, taking the total number of tests to over 1.28 crore. Samples tested per million population improved to 3,44,673.

The daily count of cases in Greater Hyderabad hit a new high to 1,630. The state capital had recorded 1,508 cases the previous day.

Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy district adjoining Hyderabad reported 615 and 558 cases respectively.

Out of 33 districts in the state, only seven reported cases in double digits.

Nalgonda reported 424 new cases, a big jump from 311 reported the previous day. Sangareddy reported 337 cases, followed by 301 in Nizamabad, 269 in Siddipet, 264 in Suryapet, 263 in Mahaboobnagar, 238 in Jagtiyal, 213 in Khammam, 206 in Nagarkurnool and 201 in Mancherial.

--IANS

ms/rt